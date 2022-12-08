Gujarat Elections: How Modi ensured a thumping BJP win

Gujarat Elections: How the Modi factor helped saffron party amass a record victory

Blessed with the gift of gab, Modi turned personal abuses against him into votes

Chaitanyesh Rudracharya
Chaitanyesh Rudracharya, DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 19:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Gujarat elections in excess of 150 seats, making it the only party in the state’s electoral history to win such huge numbers.

The stellar performance by the BJP has earned it a myriad records. First, it is the only party in the western state’s electoral annals to have won most seats. It broke the Congress’s record of 149 in the 1985 Assembly elections.

The saffron party has also bettered its own record of 127 seats in 2002 Assembly elections. Thirdly, it joins the Left Front in the elite list of ruling a state for 30 years and more.

Also Read: How the BJP campaigned in Gujarat

The laurels for such a stunning score have to rest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Never the one to shy away from meeting the electorate in whatever way possible, Modi ensured he connected with the masses, leaving a lasting impression.

Highly placed sources told Deccan Herald that out of the 31 rallies which the prime minister held, they concentrated on such areas where the BJP didn’t have a strong presence.

Additionally, these rallies also covered all the districts in the state.

Also Read: BJP cruises to wins in Morbi and Godhra despite bridge collapse tragedy, Bilkis Bano verdict

An energetic and ebullient Modi also held two long roadshows in the state, garnering - as per sources - more than 10 lakh supporters. Modi was able to strike a palpable chord with the electorate with this exercise.

Blessed with the gift of gab and excellent oratory skills, the prime minister never lets go of an opportunity to turn stones into milestones. The needless ‘Ravan’ remark by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and ‘aukaat’ remark by Madhusudhan Mistry were offerings on a platter to the ever-alert prime minister. Using these incendiary remarks, Modi convinced the electorate how the Congress issues ad hominem attacks against him. This surely worked in the party’s favour.

Along with these, Modi successfully spoke to the electorate about the Gujarati asmita. In addition to this, Modi was also smart enough to broach the issues of nationalism and how peaceful the state has been since the infamous 2002 Godhra riots. Quite naturally, the Gujarat electorate finds a lot of sense in such talks.

Apart from these, the party had also worked out its strategy keenly. It is this reason why the page committee was formed. Every page committee was entrusted to meet at least one family member who would then convince other family members to vote for the BJP. In this way, the BJP also managed to reach out to 2 crore voters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Elections
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Roadshow
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 