Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live: Exit polls predict tough fight for BJP, Congress

As the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 counting begins tomorrow, the ruling BJP is aiming for a return in the term hill state. Exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, but there could be a possible hung Assembly situation.
Vote counting to begin in 68 counting halls at 59 locations
More than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff will oversee the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday.
The counting will start at 8 am in 68 counting halls spread across 59 locations throughout the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday. The counting will start with the postal ballot at 8 am followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am.
Garg said that subject to availability of space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables will be placed in the counting halls, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots.
There will also be separate tables for scanning of electronically transmitted postal ballots linked to computers for counting. - PTI.
Infographic | Seat-share of BJP, Congress in Himachal Pradesh over the years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is a squarely bipolar contest between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janta Party this year, as experts wait and watch if the state votes out the incumbent government in power and the Congress reclaims its stronghold in the state again.
A look at data since 1982 shows that Congress, even as it has given BJP a tough competition over the years, has seen its influence over seats wane in recent years while the BJP has gained prominence.
Over the years, the Congress has won more seats than the BJP however, the saffron party has steadily improved on closing in on this gap.
Read more
Election Commission reviews counting day preparations
Election Commission reviews The counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls along with six assembly and one Lok Sabha bypolls will commence at 8 am on Thursday with prohibitory orders in place around counting halls to ensure peace and tranquility.
According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes will take place at a total of 116 counting centres in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh where six assembly and one Lok Sabha bypolls were held.
In a statement, the EC said counting of votes will be taken up for postal ballots at 8 am and will continue till it is completed.
Postal ballots received before 8 am on counting day are taken up for counting, the poll panel reminded.
After a gap of 30 minutes from the commencement of counting of postal ballot papers, counting of votes for electronic voting machines (EVMs) will commence at 8.30 am. The EVM counting will continue irrespective of the stage of postal ballot counting, it said.
One counting observer per assembly seat has been deputed in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and for the bypolls. Two special observers each in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be on ground to ensure the smooth counting process, the EC said. - PTI.