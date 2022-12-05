Himachal Pradesh Election: Banjar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Banjar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 24) in Kullu district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.



The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.



Banjar is a legislative assembly constituency in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Surender Shourie won Banjar Assembly constituency seat after securing 28007 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Aditya Vikram Singh by a margin of 3240 votes. In 2017, Banjar constituency had 66126 voters, including 33971 males and 32155 females. The Banjar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.