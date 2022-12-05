Himachal Pradesh Election: Barsar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Barsar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 39) in Hamirpur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Barsar is a legislative assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Barsar constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal won Barsar Assembly constituency seat after securing 25679 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Baldev Sharma by a margin of 439 votes. In 2017, Barsar constituency had 80717 voters, including 39915 males and 40802 females. The Barsar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 44.1 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.