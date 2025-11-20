<p>Bengaluru: Despite mounting questions over the proposal to rent mechanical road-sweeping machines for Rs 613 crore, the state government on Wednesday issued an order formally approving the Cabinet’s decision.</p>.<p>The order says the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will hire the machines for seven years to maintain arterial and sub-arterial roads.</p>.<p>While the cost is pegged at Rs 613.25 crore, the government has not specified how many machines will be hired; officials suggest the number may be around 46.</p>.Greater Bengaluru area's five corporations to have 369 wards.<p>The five newly carved corporations have been tasked with floating tenders and bearing the cost. They have also been directed to ensure the rented machines do not duplicate work already being done by existing equipment or future schemes.</p>.<p>Opposition parties, including the BJP and JD(S), have slammed the plan, calling the rental cost unusually high. Their criticism follows recommendations by a government-appointed three-member committee to purchase the machines outright, while a private consultant suggested a hybrid model with 40% upfront payment and performance-linked payouts.</p>.<p>The GBA opted for a full rental approach, arguing that the capital cost of purchase would be too high. Officials say Rs 613 crore is only an upper ceiling and that the final cost will be set through competitive bidding.</p>.<p>Defending the proposal, the GBA noted that cities such as Patna, Mohali, Bhubaneswar and Pune spend between Rs 1,350 and Rs 923 per kilometre on mechanical sweeping, while its projected cost of Rs 894/km is among the lowest.</p>.<p>The plan has also found support.</p>.<p>RK Misra, co-founder of Yulu, backed the rental model, saying owning and operating such machines requires specialised expertise.</p>.<p>Entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw echoed the view, adding that the outsourcing document will be made public and urged citizens to understand the realities of operating such machines.</p>