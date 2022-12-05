Himachal Pradesh Election: Bhoranj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhoranj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 36) in Hamirpur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Bhoranj is a legislative assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bhoranj constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Kamlesh Kumari won Bhoranj Assembly constituency seat after securing 27961 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Suresh Kumar by a margin of 6892 votes. In 2017, Bhoranj constituency had 75689 voters, including 37178 males and 38511 females. The Bhoranj assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.1 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.