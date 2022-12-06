Himachal Pradesh Election: Chintpurni Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chintpurni Assembly Constituency (AC No. 41) in Una district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Chintpurni is a legislative assembly constituency in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election. Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Chintpurni constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022.

You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Balbir Singh won Chintpurni Assembly constituency seat after securing 32488 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kuldip Kumar by a margin of 8579 votes. In 2017, Chintpurni constituency had 77979 voters, including 40179 males and 37800 females. The Chintpurni assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 55.6% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.