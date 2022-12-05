Himachal Pradesh Election: Hamirpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hamirpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 38) in Hamirpur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Hamirpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Hamirpur constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Narinder Thakur won Hamirpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 25854 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kuldeep Singh Pathania by a margin of 7231 votes. In 2017, Hamirpur constituency had 69444 voters, including 34849 males and 34595 females. The Hamirpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.7 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.