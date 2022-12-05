Himachal Pradesh Election: Jawali Assembly Constituency Result 2022  

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jawali Assembly Constituency (AC No. 9) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Jawali is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jawali constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Arjun Singh won Jawali Assembly constituency seat after securing 36999 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chander Kumar by a margin of 8213 votes.

In 2017, Jawali constituency had 90307 voters, including 46146 males and 44161 females. The Jawali assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.9% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.





