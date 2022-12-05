Himachal Pradesh Election: Nahan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Nahan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 56) in Sirmaur district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Nahan is a legislative assembly constituency in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Nahan constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Rajeev Bindal won Nahan Assembly constituency seat after securing 31563 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ajay Solankey by a margin of 3990 votes.

In 2017, Nahan constituency had 75025 voters, including 38796 males and 36229 females. The Nahan assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.5% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.