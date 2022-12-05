Himachal Pradesh Election: Rampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rampur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 66) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Rampur is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Rampur constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Nand Lal won Rampur Assembly constituency seat after securing 25730 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Prem Singh Daraik by a margin of 4037 votes.

In 2017, Rampur constituency had 71014 voters, including 36886 males and 34128 females. The Rampur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.6% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.