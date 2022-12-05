Himachal Pradesh Election: Theog Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Theog Assembly Constituency (AC No. 61) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Theog is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. This is the only seat won by the CPM in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Theog constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, CPM candidate Rakesh Singha won Theog Assembly constituency seat after securing 24791 votes. The CPM candidate defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Verma by a margin of 1983 votes.

In 2017, Theog constituency had 78540 voters, including 39949 males and 38591 females. The Theog assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 42.2% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.