sports

Teen titan Anahat Singh's rise continues

At just 17, Anahat is the women's singles World No. 28, a double Asian Games bronze medallist on debut, a double Asian Champion, and recently a World Champion at the World Cup in Chennai last week.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 15:27 IST
Published 21 December 2025, 15:27 IST
Anahat Singh

