Academics write to Siddaramaiah, seek restructuring school edu

The School Development and Monitoring Committees' Coordination Forum, led by senior academicians, has urged chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah to restructure the education system in the state.

In a letter written to Siddaramaiah, senior academicians, including V P Niranjanaradhya, Prof Babu Mathew (NLSIU), Thirumala Rao (retired JDPI) and Prof Muchkund Dubey, have sought a discussion on the school education system in the first Cabinet meeting.

The Forum alleged that the previous BJP government had used the education sector to further their political interests. "Government schools were destabilised and several visible and invisible changes were made in the system. All of them should be addressed," the letter stated.

The Forum also placed some demands before Siddaramaiah ahead of the 2023-24 academic year: completion of teachers recruitment, appointment of guest teachers before June 15, timely supply of uniforms, textbooks, shoes, socks and bus passes, setting aside 20% of the state's budget on education and stop the mushrooming of private universities.