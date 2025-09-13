<p>The widow of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Friday pledged to carry on her husband's work, after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> authorities announced his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/who-is-tyler-robinson-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-suspect-in-charlie-kirks-shooting-3725584">alleged assassin had finally been captured</a>.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/charlie-kirk-right-wing-provocateur-and-close-ally-of-donald-trump-dies-at-31-3722294">31-year-old Kirk was hit by a single bullet</a> while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem on Wednesday. Kirk — founder of Turning Point USA, which he conceived as a conservative response to liberal organising platforms — was an electrifying presence on the US right, with a huge following that helped President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> build the youth vote in his election victory last November. </p><p>A heartbroken Erika Kirk, in her first public remarks on Friday, mourned the loss of "the perfect father...the perfect husband".</p><p>"My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children,” Erika said in a live video address.</p>.'I think we have him': Donald Trump says Charlie Kirk's killer taken into custody.<p>"The evil-doers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," she said. </p><p>"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife; the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."</p><p>"The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen," she said.</p><p>Erika thanked first responders and the countless supporters who have rallied behind her family since the tragic event. She also expressed deep gratitude to Trump and Vice President J D Vance for their support. </p><p>Kirk's hardline views on race, gender, gun ownership and other hot-button issues made him an intensely divisive figure, although even opponents praised his willingness to debate.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>