BJP seeks poll edge with UCC, cylinders, Nandini milk in Karnataka

The BJP on Monday pitched its well-tested ‘Hindutva-development’ combo to Karnataka voters, promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), bring in NRC, provide three cylinders a year and 500 ml Nandini milk free to poor families if voted to power in the Assembly polls.

The ‘Praja Pranalike’, which was released by BJP national president JP Nadda, reflects the saffron party’s anxiety over the Opposition’s shrill attacks on price rise and the recent Nandini milk tensions.

The promise of free gas cylinders on Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali is seen as the BJP’s way to counter it. And the move to provide free milk daily seems to be a fallout of the recent Nandini-Amul fracas that roiled the state politics.

Also Read | Cong creating problems due to fear of losing: Bommai

Other highlights of the manifesto include 10 kg free ration (5 kg rice and 5 kg millets) every month under the ‘Poshane’ scheme to BPL families. The BJP also promised Atal Aahara Kendras on the lines of Congress’ Indira Canteen to provide affordable, quality and healthy food.

Senior citizens will get one free master health check-up annually and health insurance coverage for BPL will be hiked to Rs 10 lakh for BPL and Rs 5 lakh to APL.

The ‘Praja Pranalike’ contains 16 key assurances under six heads – Anna (food security), Abhaya (social security and welfare), Akshara (education), Aarogya (health), Abhivrudhhi (development) and Aadaaya (income).

“This is a very serious document on which we will work. It’s going to be the foundation of the 25-year Amrit Kaal for Karnataka,” Nadda said.

Talking about price rise, Nadda said: “One must look at price rise after understanding national and international inflation rates. And, we’re giving cylinders to empower the poor.”

Nadda specified that the BJP is not doling out freebies. “When you say everybody will get free power, that’s a freebie. When I say that BPL will get 5 kg of rice and 5 kg wheat, it’s empowerment,” he said.

The BJP said a high-level committee will be formed to implement the uniform civil code, an issue it has raked up before polls in other states as well, and also bring in the National Register of Citizens, another delicate matter that caused a huge problem for the party nationally.

The Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT) will be created, the manifesto said.

“We work under the Constitution. The Constitution directs us that we move towards uniform civil code and that’s where we’re headed,” Nadda said.

In a first, the BJP has floated the concept of “temple economy”. It has promised a committee to grant autonomy to devotees for temple administration. A sum of Rs 1,000 crore will be set aside to restore ancient temples.

Asked about its 2018 manifesto promises, Nadda said: “You must understand that we started at a time when it was Covid-19 and floods. At the same time, whatever we’ve said, we’ll commit to it and we’ll do it.”