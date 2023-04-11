BJP using Yediyurappa as ‘disposable tissue paper’: Congress

BJP using BSY as ‘disposable tissue paper’: Congress

'It is a grave insult to a senior leader of the Lingayat community to hold a meeting with other state leaders by excluding Yediyurappa', said the party

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 11 2023, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 17:20 ist
B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Targeting the BJP over reports that B S Yediyurappa was kept out of a meeting by its central leadership to finalise candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress said the ruling party was using the former Chief Minister as a "disposable tissue paper".

Citing a media report which claimed that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda held a closed-door meeting in Delhi on Monday with State leaders keeping out Yediyurappa, the party termed it a "grave insult" to the senior Lingayat leader.

“It is a grave insult to a senior leader of the Lingayat community to hold a meeting with other state leaders by excluding BS Yediyurappa. BSY, who was built by BJP in Karnataka, did not get a chair in the BJP’s meeting? Does he not have freedom to decide on a ticket? BSY has become the BJP’s disposable tissue paper,” the Congress tweeted.

When asked whether he was unhappy as he was not present in the meeting convened by Nadda on Monday morning, Yediyurappa had said: "Whatever suggestions I had given they (BJP leadership) have agreed. We are going to get an absolute majority and we are going to form the government. There is no doubt about it."

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
B S Yediyurappa
BJP
Congress

