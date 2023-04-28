Clash in Karnataka's Varuna: FIR registered against unknown people for assault on BJP worker

An FIR has been registered in Varuna police station of Mysuru district, in connection to alleged assault on a BJP party worker during a clash that broke out when the saffron party members were campaigning at Siddaramanahundi, native of leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, in Varuna constituency on Thursday.

According to police, in a complaint lodged by the injured BJP party worker Nagesh, he has alleged that four to five unknown people who raised slogans hailing Siddaramaiah assaulted him, and there was stone pelting as well. He has not mentioned if the attackers belonged to any party. However, police who were present on the spot have reported that there was no stone pelting. An FIR has been registered under section 324 (assault) of IPC in Varuna Police station and the investigation is on.

MP Pratap Simha met Nagesh along with minister and Varuna constituency BJP candidate V Somanna. Later, he alleged that when the campaign vehicle tried to enter Siddaramanahundi, they found that few people held stones in buckets. Followed by stone pelting on Nagesh, his right shoulder was dislocated, he said.

He alleged that BJP party workers were prevented from campaigning in several villages of Varuna. "Siddaramaiah is frustrated with fear of losing elections. He is behind all these incidents," he alleged.

On the the other hand, president of Mysuru district Congress committee B J Vijaykumar denied the allegation and said that neither Siddaramaiah nor Congress is behind these incidents. "Infact, Siddaramaiah has instructed and even tweeted not to prevent any one from campaigning anywhere. People are voluntarily questioning BJP leaders about their contribution for Varuna constituency. Also at some places, supporters of B Y Vijayendra have also expressed their displeasure against V Somanna," Vijaykumar said.

He said that, on Thursday, when the BJP workers' campaign vehicle was entering Siddaramanahundi at Ranganathapura gate, people from SC/ST communities of Ranganathpura raised slogans hailing Siddaramaiah. "So the BJP workers tried to assault those people. This led to a minor friction," he added.