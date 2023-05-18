K'taka CM's swearing-in to become show of Oppn strength

Cong planning to make K'taka CM swearing-in ceremony a show of Oppn strength

Opposition parties have seen the Congress victory in Karnataka as a positive sign for the Opposition in general

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • May 18 2023, 20:23 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 20:24 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar during a meeting. Credit: IANS Photo

The swearing-in of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister will become a show of strength by the Opposition with the Congress deciding to extend invitations to top leaders from the non-BJP bloc for the Saturday event in Bengaluru.

Sources said the list of invitees is being drawn up. The party is expected to extend invitations to Chief Ministers MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu - DMK), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal - Trinamool Congress), Nitish Kumar (Bihar - JD-U), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha - BJD), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana - BRS) and Hemant Soren (Jharkhand - JMM).

Also Read | Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

Other leaders who will be in the invite list include NCP's Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, CPI's D Raja, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) among others.

A senior leader said the party has not taken a call on whether to invite AAP or not. Sources said invitations are also being extended to some smaller and regional parties.

This will be the first venue to display Opposition unity after the parties have started the reaching-out exercise in the past couple of months. 

Opposition parties have seen the Congress victory in Karnataka as a positive sign for the Opposition in general and the Congress in particular. 

While Congress is expected to use it to assert its position in the Opposition bloc, Banerjee has said that she is willing to support the Congress in states where it is strong if it reciprocates in West Bengal. Her views that Congress should leave its weaker areas to regional parties found support in Akhilesh.

Even if they are invited, it is to be seen whether leaders like Mamata and Kejriwal would attend the ceremony.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Opposition
Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
Nitish Kumar
MK Stalin
Naveen Patnaik
Hemant Soren
K Chandrashekhar Rao
Uddhav Thackeray
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

 