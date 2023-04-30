'Dynastic' Congress and JD(S) responsible for political instability in Karnataka, says PM Modi

Cong, JD(S) behind political instability in K'taka: PM

PTI
PTI, Channapatna,
  • Apr 30 2023, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 16:32 ist
Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi during a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections in Kolar district. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned people against the "dynastic Congress and JD(S)", saying both parties were responsible for political instability in Karnataka.

Modi also alleged that both parties saw Karnataka as an ATM, and that they found opportunity in instability.

“The Congress and the JD(S) are responsible for the instability. They pretend to be two separate parties but are one in their hearts. They are together in Delhi. They assist each other in Parliament,” he said at a public meeting in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, which is a JD(S) bastion.

Also Read: K'taka needs 'Vitamin-P', P for Cong's 'performance' not BJP's 'polarisation': Jairam Ramesh

It was here that the JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy won the 2018 assembly election defeating BJP candidate C P Yogeeshwara, and is again seeking reelection.

Continuing his attack against both rival parties, Modi said, “Both are dynastic parties and encourage corruption. Both the parties see opportunity in instability.”

The Prime Minister added, "For a very long time, Karnataka has seen the drama of unstable government. Unstable governments provide a chance to loot". “There is always a fight to loot and (the focus is) not development in the unstable government,” Modi further said.

Hitting out at the JD(S), he said the party had openly declared that if it got 15 to 20 seats in the election to the 224-member Assembly, then it would be the kingmaker.

“This selfish approach may benefit one family but it causes losses to lakhs of families of Karnataka,” the Prime Minister said. This was Modi’s fifth public meeting in the past two days in poll-bound Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10.

