Election crackdown: Bars closed, liquor confiscated

Over 200 bars in the city were ordered temporary closure for violating various norms in poll-bound Bengaluru.

The violation ranges from keeping the bar open beyond the permissible hours to registering an abnormally high quantity of liquor. The orders were issued as liquor is being used by candidates in a big way to attract voters.

Speaking to DH, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Dayananda K A, said around 100 bars were closed on Monday itself. "Ever since the model code of conduct came (MCC) into force, we have issued notices and ordered the closure of 200 bars," he said, citing provisions of the MCC guidelines that empowers authorities to take punitive action against the violators.

The violations also include storing large quantities of liquor without proper documentation.

Other than the closure, both the flying squad and the excise department have seized a huge amount of liquor that was meant to be distributed to voters and party workers. According to the Chief Electoral Office, over 22.27 lakh liters of liquor, valued at Rs 83.66 crore, has been seized across the state so far.

Shortage of beer

A majority of the pubs and bars across the state, including Bengaluru, are reporting a short supply of several leading brands of beers over the last one week. The shortage is being attributed to a soaring demand for beer, which is usually seen during the summers and a nearly complete drop in supplies from the depot, industry sources said. There will, however, be no sale of liquor in the state over the next two days.

“We have placed multiple requests for certain brands of beer but the supply has been nil. This applies to both bottled and draft beer. The shortage has nothing to do with the elections,” one of the partners of a popular bar in Indiranagar said. “There is a huge demand for microbrewery in Bengaluru, but the supply has not been able to match the demand.

Govindraj Hegde, secretary, Karnataka wine merchants association, said the shortage of beer supply has hit establishments across the state.

When it comes to Indian Made Liquor (IML), there was a slight drop in sales. As against 53.70 lakh carton boxes sold in April last year, the demand fell by 1.37%. The shortage is also evident with the growth of beer sales in April this year as compared to demand for hard liquor.