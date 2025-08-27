<p>Palghar: At least two persons were killed and nine others injured while around a dozen are feared trapped after a portion of a building collapsed in the Virar area of Palghar district, nearly 60 kms away from downtown Mumbai on Wednesday. </p><p>The building - Ramabai Apartment, a four-storied structure located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Virar-East area of Vasai taluka, collapsed around midnight. </p><p>Teams of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the search and rescue (S&R) operation. </p><p>The building is around a decade old. </p><p>So far nine persons have been rescued and admitted to local hospitals in Virar. </p><p>Around a dozen persons are still feared trapped, according to latest reports. </p><p>The S&R teams are using gas-cutters to clear off the debris carefully and look for the survivors. </p>