Election FAQs | How to find your name on voter list

Election FAQs | How to look for your name on the electoral list

If you do not have your Voter ID or EPIC number, you can use the general information you have to locate your name on the electoral rolls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 18:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Election Commission of India has announced May 10 as the date for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Results of the same are set to be declared on May 13.

With this in mind, here are two ways you can check your name on the electoral rolls.

Go to the National Voters' Service Portal's electoral search page. The page offers two ways to check your name on the electoral rolls - EPIC number and general information.

1. EPIC number method:

If you have your Voter ID, you can use the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number on the card. The EPIC number is an alphanumerical code on the front of the card and is printed in bold characters.

With this, all you need to do is visit the electoral search page and select the "Search by EPIC" option. Enter the EPIC number, your state, and the captcha at the bottom.

If your name is on the electoral roll, the details of your district and Assembly constituency will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

2. General information method:

If you do not have your Voter ID or EPIC number, you can use the general information you have to locate your name on the electoral rolls.

Go to the Electoral search page and select the "Search by Details" method. Put your name, age, state, district, and enter the captcha.

If your name is on the electoral rolls, the details will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Election Commission of India
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Election FAQs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

 