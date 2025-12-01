<p>Bengaluru: The Krishnarajapuram railway station, once linked with the establishment of Karnataka's largest diesel loco shed in 1983 and the opening of the cable-stayed bridge in 2003, has long been a crucial transit hub in eastern Bengaluru.</p>.<p>A DH reality check earlier this year found the station, which has four platforms and handles over 180 trains daily, to be the most neglected among major stations in the city.</p>.<p>A follow-up five months later showed noticeable improvement in cleanliness. Homeless people remained at the entrance during both visits, though fewer were seen sleeping on stairways.</p>.<p>The station offers basic facilities such as waiting rooms, rest areas, washrooms, and a moderately sized food court. However, it lacks accessibility features, posing difficulties for senior citizens and Persons with Disability (PWDs).</p>.<p>Passengers say the only way to reach the walkover bridge connecting the platforms is by climbing stairs.</p>.<p>A new women-only waiting area has been created with clean washrooms and rest spaces. A pay-and-use toilet, a newly built pay-and-use facility, and washrooms for PWDs exist, but remain locked.</p>.<p>Cleanliness issues persist at the entrance, though the platforms are comparatively tidy. Even as theft remains a continuing concern, passengers report frequent harassment from beggars, especially in the evenings.</p>.<p>KR Puram sees a steady flow of passengers boarding Vande Bharat trains to Chennai and Madurai. Many local residents choose the station over Bengaluru SMVT due to its proximity to the metro station, two bus stops, and a relatively cleaner environment.</p>.<p><strong>Work still in progress.</strong></p>.<p>The South Western Railway (SWR) announced last year that four city stations, including KR Puram, would be upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.</p>.<p>Redevelopment, estimated at Rs 21.11 crore, includes elevation and facade works (640.33 sqm), a 12-metre foot overbridge with lifts, a third entry building (433.66 sqm), six escalators and lifts, and additional parking for 372 two-wheelers and 126 cars.</p>.<p>An SWR official said Platform 4 has seen most of the progress. A pay-and-use toilet, a VIP lounge and an expanded parking area have been completed. Ongoing works include improvement of the circulating area behind Platform 4, general and ladies waiting halls, an 80-metre extension of Platform 4, and a third entry with a booking office and parking.</p>.<p><strong>Residents say progress 'slow'</strong></p>.<p>G Kochu Sankar, a local resident and citizen volunteer, said he has tracked the redevelopment for 18 months. He recently wrote to the divisional railway manager, but has not received a response.</p>.<p>"Twenty months after the prime minister laid the foundation stone, nothing has been initiated for modernisation. Even basic minimum needs are lacking. No lifts, no escalators, not even ramps... and no sign of starting anything," his letter stated.</p>.<p><strong>Significance</strong></p>.<p>Located on the Bengaluru–Chennai main line, KR Puram (KJM) is a key suburban and intercity junction serving eastern Bengaluru. Its growth has paralleled the expansion of nearby IT corridors and rising commuter traffic from Whitefield and surrounding areas.</p>