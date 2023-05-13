K'taka polls: Former mining baron Janardhana Reddy wins

Former mining baron Janardhana Reddy wins, his wife and two brothers lose in Karnataka polls

Transport Minister B Sriramulu and his nephew T H Suresh Babu who were once the close confidants of Janardhana Reddy also lost the elections

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 21:57 ist
Former mining baron and ex-minister G Janardhana Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

Former mining baron and ex-minister G Janardhana Reddy who had a few months ago floated his party -- Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) -- won in Gangavathi while his wife, and two brothers who fought on BJP ticket lost in the Karnataka Assembly elections for which the results were announced on Saturday.

Track Karnataka poll results coverage here

In a classic case of ‘when two fight, the third wins’, in Ballari city, Congress candidate Nara Bharath Reddy won while Janardhana Reddy's wife Aruna Lakshmi (KRPP) and his estranged brother G Somasekhara Reddy lost.

While Bharath Reddy got 80,744 votes, Lakshmi Aruna bagged 46,171 votes and Somasekhara Reddy secured 35,491 votes.

In Harapanahalli, independent candidate M P Latha Mallikarjun defeated Janardhana Reddy’s another brother G Karunakara Reddy (BJP) with a margin of 13,845 votes.

It is alleged that the KRPP backed Latha Mallikarjun, who is former deputy chief minister late M P Prakash’s daughter.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu and his nephew T H Suresh Babu who were once the close confidants of Janardhana Reddy also lost the elections.

While Sriramulu faced the defeat at the hands of Congress candidate B Nagendra in Ballari, Suresh Babu was humbled by J N Ganesh in Kampli.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
G Janardhana Reddy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

 