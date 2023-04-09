HDK insists on fielding party worker from Hassan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 09 2023, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 05:12 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. credit: PTI File Photo

The rift between JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s sons - H D Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna - has reached a boiling point with the JD(S) legislature party leader insisting on fielding an ordinary party worker from Hassan Assembly constituency.

“There are many honest party workers in the constituency. A party worker will be issued a ticket to contest from Hassan Assembly segment,” Kumaraswamy told reporters when asked about Bhavani Revanna throwing her hat in the ring.

“It is not fair to ignore the party workers. We will discuss and settle the ticket issue. Everything will be fine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Revanna has threatened that he would not contest from Holenarasipura if his wife Bhavani is not given Hassan ticket.

Revanna held a series of meetings with his supporters and party workers in Hassan late Friday night. According to sources, the senior party leaders have suggested that Revanna and Bhavani fight the elections as independents from Holenarasipura and Hassan respectively.

It is to be seen how party supremo H D Deve Gowda will handle the catch-22 situation.

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Politics
JD(S)
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

