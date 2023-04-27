How a withering JD(S) ceded ground for lotus to bloom in North Karnataka

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's target to win 113 constituencies in the elections has surprised many as the party has been on slippery ground in North Karnataka. The region has 97 Assembly seats.

The region had contributed 29 seats to the Janata Dal to attain majority (115 seats) in the 1994 elections. However, the party slowly started losing ground in the region after a split, leading to the growth of the BJP.

Of late, exodus of leaders from JD(S) to Congress or BJP has become common.

Party-hoppers say their move was prompted by the party’s exclusive focus on the Vokkaliga belt of old Mysuru region.

New faces

Issues with funding also forced many leaders to join other parties. This has forced many leaders to abstain from election campaigning. To counter this view, party leaders have stepped up campaign in the region by fielding new faces.

Kumaraswamy had taken a palatial bungalow on rent in Hubballi before the previous Assembly polls. He then promised to make North Karnataka his second home.

However, the leader was rarely seen after a grand house-warming ceremony. Eventually, Kumaraswamy vacated the house.

JD(S) managed to win only six Assembly seats in 14 districts of North Karnataka region in 2018.

Winning on personal charisma

"The JD(S) candidates who won had to rely purely on their personal following rather than the party image. The JD(S) cannot attain a majority if it doesn't revive its strength in the region," political observer Ashok Chandaragi said.

"I have worked for the JD(S) for four decades. The party has failed to consolidate votes in the region without which candidates can't win. So, it is inevitable for leaders to join Congress or BJP to build a political career,” says former Kalaburagi district JD(S) president Kedaralingayya Hiremath, who joined Congress last week.

Some JD(S) MLAs in North Karnataka are keeping their fingers crossed as Kumaraswamy has conducted several tours in the region apart from Pancharatna Yatra.

Bandeppa hopeful

"JD(S) has good strength in North Karnataka region and people still remember the pro-poor schemes, including loan waivers by Kumaraswamy during his tenure as CM. The party has fielded new candidates who have undertaken rigorous campaigning several months before the election. Therefore, the party will win 25 to 30 seats in the region,” says Bandeppa Kashempur, JD(S) deputy leader in the Assembly.