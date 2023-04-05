JD(S)-AIMIM alliance talks give Congress the jitters

The JD(S) is likely to consider entering into a pre-poll alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the May 10 Assembly election.

This could be bad news for Congress as AIMIM, backed by JD(S), could eat into Muslim votes.

According to sources, the AIMIM wants to contest from at least 25 Assembly constituencies, especially those that have a significant population of Muslims. Owaisi’s party wants the JD(S) to desist from fielding candidates in these segments.

Muslims account for 13% of Karnataka’s population.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said the party is yet to respond to the pre-poll alliance offer made by the AIMIM.

However, sources close to Kumaraswamy told DH that the “deal is sealed” and an official announcement is in the works.

“We have received the offer. We are yet to respond,” Kumaraswamy told DH.

AIMIM is mostly looking at segments in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“In some constituencies, JD(S) does not have eligible candidates. The alliance will help us,” a JD(S) source said. The JD(S) is likely to negotiate with AIMIM for a pre-poll alliance in 10 Assembly segments.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, AIMIM chose not to contest, deciding to support the JD(S) instead.

“AIMIM and JD(S) are the ‘B’ teams of BJP. Owaisi is a vote-breaker. We are confident that our votes will not be disturbed,” Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan told DH.

Besides AIMIM, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) wants to contest in 100 Assembly constituencies.

The SDPI, the political arm of the banned PFI, has already announced candidates in 19 constituencies. The SDPI, too, has the potential to split Muslim votes.

However, SDPI state president Abdul Majeed said his party had no intention to disturb anybody’s vote-bank.

“We’ve announced candidates for 19 constituencies. The names of another 54 will be released soon. In all, we will contest 100 seats. We strongly believe that people who are looking for a change will opt for SDPI,” he said.