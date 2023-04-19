JD(S) announces 3rd list of 59 candidates, to back CPI(M) and RPI in 3 seats each and Cong one

K'taka polls: JD(S) announces 3rd list of 59 candidates

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 20:48 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress.

The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.

JD(S) has announced support to Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Republican Party of India candidates in three seats each, and Darshan Dhruvanarayana, a Congress candidate in Nanjangud.

Karnataka Elections: Congress seeks to corner BJP in poll campaign

Darshan Dhruvanarayana is the son of Congress Working President Dhruvanaryana, who passed away recently.

JD(S) will be supporting CPI(M) candidates in Gulbarga Rural, Bagepalli and K R Puram, and RPI in C V Raman Nagar, Vijayanagar and Mahadevapura.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who quit the party earlier today, has been given the JD(S) ticket from Shivamogga.

Manjunath had sought a BJP ticket from Shivamogga, for which the ruling party is yet to announce the candidate. He had recently hit out at senior BJP leader and sitting MLA from Shivamogga K S Eshwarappa, who has announced retirement from electoral politics, for reportedly seeking ticket to his son K E Kantesh from the segment.

Prominent figures who have got JD(S) tickets by replacing those whose names were already announced are Suryakantha Nagamarapalli, son of former Minister Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli, who joined the party recently, from Bidar.

Also, Anil Lad, who was denied Congress ticket, from Ballari City, and Bharathi Shankar, a former T Narasipura MLA of the BJP, from Varuna against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mudigere ticket has been given to M P Kumaraswamy who recently quit BJP and also as MLA, over not being given an opportunity to contest again. He replaces B B Ningaiah, who was earlier given the ticket by the JD(S). The last day for filing of nominations is April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.

