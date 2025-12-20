Menu
Bengal: On way to PM Modi's rally, 3 mowed down by train amid dense fog

Modi, whose helicopter could not land at Taherpur due to dense fog and low visibility, condoled the death of the “BJP workers” in his virtual address from Kolkata airport.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 09:33 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 09:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra Modi

