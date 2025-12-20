<p>Kolkata: Three persons died and three others were injured after being hit by a train amid dense fog on Saturday, while travelling to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Taherpur in West Bengal's Nadia district, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred between Taherpur and Badkulla railway stations under the Sealdah-Krishnanagar section of Eastern Railway, he said.</p>.<p>Modi, whose helicopter could not land at Taherpur due to dense fog and low visibility, condoled the death of the “BJP workers” in his virtual address from Kolkata airport.</p>.<p>“I have come to know that some BJP workers, while travelling to the rally, lost their lives in a rail accident. My condolences are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Modi said.</p>.TMC attacks PM Modi ahead of Bengal visit, claims state suffering 'because of you'.<p>The Eastern Railway official told <em>PTI</em> that the incident occurred in the morning when these people, who were travelling by a bus, had stopped the vehicle and walked to the railway tracks to answer nature's call.</p>.<p>"While three persons died on the spot, two others with injuries were admitted to a local hospital," he said.</p>.<p>Another person with minor injuries was released after having been administered first aid, the official said.</p>.<p>He added that owing to heavy fog in the morning, they could not see the oncoming train. </p>