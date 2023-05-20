Karnataka Politics Live: CM-designate Siddaramaiah, his deputy DKS to take oath at 12:30 pm
updated: May 20 2023, 07:58 ist
Track latest political updates from Karnataka, right here with DH.
07:55
Matter of delight that a new & strong Cong govt has come to power in Karnataka: Kharge
"Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the CM, Deputy CM and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new & strong Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka and it is creating a good environment in the country," says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)
07:26
Discussions afoot to finalise Karnataka Cabinet ministers
Hectic discussions were held in the national capital to finalise the names of ministers to be sworn in with Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar, even as preparations for the Saturday ceremony were under way in Bengaluru.
Red carpet rolled out at Kanteerava Stadium for Karnataka CM's swearing-in
Preparations at Kanteerava Stadium went on in full swing till late on Friday evening, ahead of the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.
CM-designate Siddaramaiah, his deputy DKS to take oath at 12:30 pm today