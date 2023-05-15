Karnataka Politics Live: Kharge says high command will decide on state CM

Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Sunday said the party high command will take a decision on who will be next Chief Minister of the state. The central observers will submit their report to us after taking opinion from newly elected Congress candidates, he said. Track updates on Karnataka election results and more only on DH!
Cong's victory in Karnataka has showed path to opposition to defeat BJP, says Sharad Pawar
We have got a message from Karnataka. The state has shown a path to the opposition. If a single party like Congress in Karnataka can show their power against BJP then in other states like-minded parties should come together and defeat BJP: NCP chief Sharad Pawar (ANI)
135 MLAs unanimously approved resolution of President choosing Karnataka CM: Surjewala
Party observers will take Karnataka MLAs' opinion, high command will decide on CM: Kharge
