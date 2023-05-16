Karnataka Politics Live: DKS to go to Delhi today amid state CM cliffhanger

All eyes are on the Congress meeting in Delhi as the party high command will finalise Karnataka's next Chief Minister. Congress leader Siddaramaiah is already in New Delhi whereas DK Shivakumar is to head to the national capital today. Track updates on Karnataka election results and more only on DH!
Amid lobbying, Cabinet conundrum awaits Congress government
While the Congress is swedging to choose a chief minister, the party is under immense pressure from lawmakers and socio-religious groups who have started demanding Cabinet positions.
With 37 Lingayat MLAs, there is pressure on the Congress to provide adequate representation to the community in the Cabinet.
Read more
DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh reacts as he arrives at Kharge's residence
I have met the AICC chief. Whenever I come to Delhi I meet him, today also we met. Our AICC General Secretary will brief you on other issues: Congress Karnataka President DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh on arrival at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi (ANI)
Siddaramaiah prefers being silent post AICC meet in Delhi
Karnataka CM suspense: Siddaramaiah remains tightlipped after meeting AICC leadership in Delhi (ANI)
No decision has been taken yet: Surjewala on K'taka CM tussle
DK Shivakumar to today go to Delhi today amid Karnataka CM crisis