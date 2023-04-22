K'taka: BJP minister Nirani booked for bribing voters

Karnataka: BJP's Murugesh Nirani booked for bribing voters, 963 silver items worth Rs 21.45 lakh seized

Nirani was booked under relevant IPC sections related to 'illegal payments in connection with an election'

PTI
PTI, Bagalkote (Karnataka),
  • Apr 22 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 19:14 ist
Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani, who is contesting the Assembly election from Bilgi constituency on a BJP ticket, has been booked after 963 traditional silver lamps worth Rs 21.45 lakh were seized from the factory staff quarters under Mudhol Police Station limits on Friday.

The minister holding the Large and Medium Scale Industries portfolio has been booked under Section 171H of the IPC related to "illegal payments in connection with an election."

"We have registered a case against Murugesh Nirani," a police officer at the Mudhol police station told PTI.

Also Read | BJP's 'polarisation politics' will fail in Karnataka: Congress spokesperson Sapra

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, silver items weighing 28kg were seized by the Mudhol police.

"No of accused persons – one and others. To which political party connected to – BJP. Place of origin - Nirani sugar factory staff quarters," Meena told PTI.

The Minister was not available for comment.

Also Read | Union Minister lodges complaint with EC against Shivakumar for collecting ‘bribe’ from Congress candidates

Meanwhile, the daily bulletin shared by the CEO’s office showed the cumulative seizure since March 29 when the model code of conduct came into effect for May 10 Assembly elections, reached Rs 253 crore on Friday.

On Friday, silver seized from Nirani’s sugar factory, Rs 1.82 crore cash, Rs 37.64 lakh freebies and drugs worth Rs 45.25 lakh.

Cumulatively, Rs 82.05 crore, freebies worth Rs 19.69 crore, liquor worth Rs 56.67 crore, drugs worth Rs 16.55 crore, 145.55 kg gold worth Rs 73.8 crore and 610 kg silver worth Rs 4.28 crore have been seized in the poll-bound state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murugesh nirani
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
bribe
silver
Karnataka News
BJP
Mudhol

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

 