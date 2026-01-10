<p>Tirupati: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan visited the Tirupati temple on Saturday and offered prayers ahead of the PSLV-C62 mission to deploy the EOS-N1 'earth observation satellite' along with 14 other payloads into space.</p>.<p>Officials of the ISRO accompanied Narayanan. They carried a miniature replica of the launch vehicle while offering prayers at the temple.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said the mission is scheduled to be launched on January 12.</p>.'Preserve sanctity of temple': Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams urges devotees to maintain cleanliness.<p>"On January 12, we are going to launch PSLV-C62 carrying the EOS-N1 satellite," he said, adding that the target orbit for the mission is a polar sun-synchronous orbit.</p>.<p>The 25-hour countdown is scheduled to commence on January 11 for the mission, which would be the 64th flight of PSLV.</p>.<p>PSLV has completed 63 flights so far, including the ambitious Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), and Aditya-L1 mission.</p>.<p>The primary payload, an 'earth observation satellite' built by Thailand and the United Kingdom, will fly piggyback along with other co-passenger satellites, which will be deployed into the intended sun-synchronous orbit around 17 minutes after lift-off.</p>.<p>Noting that this would be ISRO’s first launch of the year, he said the mission would take the total number of foreign satellites launched from Indian soil to 442. </p>