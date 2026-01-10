<p>New Delhi: India and EU trade ministers have directed officials to resolve pending issues and expedite the negotiations to finalise the proposed free trade agreement, an official statement said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic met in Brussels and took stock of progress of negotiations.</p>.<p>The two-day visit of Goyal concluded on January 9.</p>.<p>"Both leaders provided guidance to negotiating teams to resolve pending issues and expedite the agreement," the commerce ministry said.</p>.<p>The meetings focused on reviewing the progress achieved across various negotiating tracks including Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin, and Services.</p>.<p>The ministerial engagement was preceded by high-level discussions between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Director-General for Trade, European Commission Sabine Weyand, on January 6-7, 2026.</p>.<p>The officials worked to "narrow divergences" and ensure clarity on outstanding issues, clearing the path for the ministerial dialogue, it said.</p>.<p>"The ministerial-level discussions reaffirmed the strong political resolve on either side to address pending issues through constructive engagement," it said.</p>.<p>These deliberations were important as both sides are looking to conclude the negotiations at the earliest. </p>