Karnataka: Congress workers protest as ex-BJP MLA joins party

Former BJP MLA N Y Gopalakrishna formally joined the Congress on Monday even as scores of party workers staged a protest against him getting the ticket from the Molkalmuru constituency.

While Gopalakrishna was being inducted, workers picketed outside the party's office demanding the Molklamuru ticket to Yogesh Babu.

The incident was an example to the trouble Congress is facing in choosing candidates in several constituencies for the May 10 election.

Party workers are against the party’s plan to give turncoat Gopalakrishna the ticket to Molkalmuru, a seat he has represented four times.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, however, specified that nobody joining the party anew is being assured tickets.

Shivakumar said the sheer number of BJP and JD(S) leaders joining Congress indicated that the party stood a good chance of winning. "Both the BJP and JD(S) MLAs are joining us out of their own volition. Many more are set to join. Unfortunately we are unable to accommodate everyone who has shown interest," he claimed.

Gopalakrishna was the Kudligi BJP MLA before he resigned. Before joining the BJP from Congress in 2018 and contesting from Kudligi, Gopalakrishna won successively from Molakalmuru for four times between 1997 and 2008. It is widely believed that he will get the Molkalmuru ticket.

Babu was the Congress candidate from Molkalmuru in the 2018 polls.

Shivakumar said Gopalakrishna had joined the party with no conditions attached and that no assurances were made for any ticket. On his part, Gopalakrishna said he would work for the party's victory in Chitradurga and Ballari districts.

Meanwhile, commenting on the alleged lynching of a Muslim youth in Ramanagar by cow vigilantes, Shivakumar held Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra responsible. "The two of them are responsible as they have encouraged moral policing during their tenure," he said, demanding Jnanendra's resignation. "All the guilty must be punished and the government should give Rs 25 lakh compensation to the victim's family," he demanded.