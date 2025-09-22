Menu
KEC International bags orders worth Rs 3,243 crore

The projects include 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 17:51 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 17:51 IST
