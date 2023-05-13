How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Karnataka Election Result: How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Eight Congress turncoats who joined the BJP and helped it form the government in 2019 lost in the May 10 Karnataka elections

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2023, 20:10 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 20:10 ist
The party flag of the BJP. Credit: Reuters Photo

Eight Congress turncoats who joined the BJP and helped it form the government in 2019 lost in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections for which the results were announced on Saturday.

As many as 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs had resigned from the Karnataka Assembly in 2019 thus bringing down the 14-month-old coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S) led by H D Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka election results 2023: Full Coverage

Later, 16 of these MLAs, who were disqualified by the Speaker, joined the BJP and a majority them contested the 2019 Assembly bypolls, won the election and became Ministers in the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

On Saturday when the election results were announced, Pratapgouda Patil lost to Basangouda Turvihal of Congress by 13,053 votes from Maski constituency and B C Patil (Hirekerur) by 15,020 votes to Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar of the Congress.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura) lost to Congress candidate Pradeep Eshwar by 10,642 votes, M T B Nagaraj (Hoskote) lost to Congress candidate Sharath Kumar Bachegowda by 5,150 votes while Shrimant Patil (Kagwad) was defeated by Congress’s Balaramgouda Alagouda Kage by 8,827 votes.

Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani) was defeated by Laxman Savadi, who had quit BJP and joined the Congress, by 76,122 seats, K C Narayana Gowda (K R Pet) and R Shankar (Ranibennur) lost the election as a distant third.

BJP fielded Siddarth Singh Thakur in place of his minister father Anand Singh, a turncoat, from Vijayanagara constituency. Thakur lost to H R Gaviyappa by 33,723 votes. Roshan Baig and A H Vishwanath did not contest in this election.

However, Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur), Byrati Basavaraj (K R Puram), N Munirathna (R R Nagar), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) and K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) won the election.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2023
JD(S)
H D Kumaraswamy

Related videos

What's Brewing

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

 