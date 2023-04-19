Karnataka polls: 935 candidates file nominations as deadline nears

The penultimate day for filing the nominations saw 935 candidates, including leaders like Siddaramaiah (Varuna), Jagadish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central) and B Y Vijayendra (Shikaripur), submitting their papers on Wednesday.

Besides the rallies that choked the roads, candidates visited mutts and offered puja at temples prior to reaching the office of returning officer. There were also an instance of a candidate - Congress's Basanagouda Daddal (Raichur Rural) submitting the papers for the second time as the first round didn't involve thousands of supporters in the back.

Some candidates drew attention by adopting novel approaches. In Devanahalli, AAP candidate B K Shivappa rode in on a white horse with a broom in hand and a yellow-red shawl tied to his to press home his pro-Kannada posture.

Thursday is the last day for filing nominations. However, parties were yet to announce tickets for some of the constituencies, keeping the suspence alive till the last moment.

Seizures cross Rs 200 cr

The seizure of cash, liquor and materials over the violation of model code of conduct reached Rs 204.09 crore on Wednesday.

The 24-hour operation preceding Wednesday evening netted Rs 16.92 crore, showing an uptick in the flow of money and freebies compared to the previous days' catch.

One of the major seizures was reported from Haveri constituency where officials seized 11.42 kg gold worth Rs 6.49 crore along with 74.89 kg of silver worth Rs 44.63 lakh.