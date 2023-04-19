Karnataka polls: Cong replaces its candidate against CM Bommai

The Congress on Wednesday replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka against Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and has now fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

The party released its fifth list of three new candidates fielding B C Muddugangadhar from the Mulbagal-Sc seat, D K Mohan from K R Pura nd A C Srivasa from the Pulakeshinagar-SC seat.

Also Read | Congress releases star campaigners list for upcoming Karnataka polls

The party replaced Savanur from the Shiggaon constituency with Pathan. The constituency is currently represented by CM Bommai. Bommai had defeated Congress candidates Sayed Azeempeer Khadri in the 2018 elections.

The party has so far released the names of 219 candidates for the 224-strong assembly. The last date for filing of nominations is April 20.

The assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.