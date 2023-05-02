Karnataka polls: It's Akhanda vs Congress in Pulakeshinagar

Pulakeshinagar is that rare assembly constituency in Karnataka where a single incident is at the centre of the election narrative.

The riots that broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas three years ago still dominate the political discourse as Pulakeshinagar's 2.39 lakh people — 54% of them Muslim — prepare to vote on May 10.

So much so that other issues, such as Pulakeshinagar's pathetic civic infrastructure, have taken a backseat.

The Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency is spread over seven wards (Kaval Byrasandra, Muneshwara Nagar, DJ Halli, Kushal Nagar, Sagayapuram, SK Garden and Pulakeshinagar).

The constituency is a picture of contrasts. From upscale Fraser Town and Richards Town to some of the city's poorest slums, Pulakeshinagar has it all.

In 2018, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy of the Congress won Pulakeshinagar for the second time. He polled 97,574 votes and trounced his JD(S) rival by 81,626, the highest margin in Karnataka.

If this testified to his popularity, the riots unravelled it less than two years later.

On August 11, 2020, angry protesters torched DJ Halli and K G Halli police stations as well as Murthy’s house over an offensive Facebook post uploaded by his nephew, P Naveen. In the police crackdown that followed, hundreds of people were arrested. Sixty-seven of them are still in jail, and locals say many are innocent.

Residents say Murthy didn't do enough to prevent violence or release "innocent" people.

Wary of backlash, the Congress snubbed Murthy and fielded A C Srinivas instead. Murthy is now contesting on a BSP ticket.

Many residents praised Murthy's performance but said the violence was a "blot".

Manu V, of Kaval Byrasandra, credited Murthy with solving water supply and other civic problems. Until 10 years ago, people bought drinking water in pots. Now, every household here gets piped water, he said. "The MLA is responsive and helpful. No one goes empty-handed from his house," Manu said.

A shopkeeper near Murthy's home in Kaval Byrasandra voted for him last time but is unsure now.

In the Kushalnagar ward, the epicentre of the violence, two young men spoke about the riots and why they wouldn't vote for Murthy.

SK Garden resident Nafees Ahmed believes Murthy was a victim of circumstances and deserves another chance. "We voted for the Congress, but will support Murthy," he said.

Aqeel Ahmed, from P&T Colony, said he could vote for the Congress but the candidate was a let-down. "We don't even know him. He's not from this area."

Tariq Mohsin, a Congress functionary from Fraser Town, criticised Murthy for leaving the party and joining the BSJP without consulting local workers. He is confident that the Congress will retain Pulakeshinagar even though the candidate is an "outsider".

Chamarajpet MLA, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Murthy's rivals R Sampath Raj and A R Zakir support Srinivas. A resident of Chokkanahalli, Yelahanka, Srinivas is seeking votes in the name of his guru, C K Jaffer Sharief.

Murthy, however, is confident. "I'm a local boy and my work speaks for itself," he told DH.

While the BJP, JD(S) and SDPI have also fielded their candidates, the contest is essentially between Murthy and the Congress.

2018 results

Winner: R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy-Congress

Runner-up: B Prasanna Kumar-JD(S)

Candidates in 2023

R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy-BSP

B R Bhaskar Prasad-SDPI

A Murali-BJP

Anuradha V-JD(S)

A C Srinivas-Congress

Major issues

Incarceration of youths over the 2020 riots.

Erratic water supply.

Bad roads.

Poor garbage disposal.

Widening of Tannery Road.

Traffic jams, especially near the Pottery Town signal.