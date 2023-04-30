Priyanka promises pay raise to Anganwadi & ASHA workers

K'taka polls: Priyanka Gandhi seeks to reach out to Anganwadi & ASHA workers with promise of enhanced pay

Vadra also promised to give Rs three lakh to the workers of main Anganwadis on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of death due to accident

PTI
PTI, Khanapur, Belagavi, Karnataka,
  • Apr 30 2023, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 16:43 ist
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at Congress supporters during a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Khanapur in Belagavi district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said if her party is voted to power in the Karnataka Assembly election, the honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis will be increased to Rs 15,000 per month, and for those in mini Anganwadis, it will be hiked to Rs 10,000.

The party will also increase the honorarium of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to Rs 8,000 per month, and Rs 5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme, she said.

Also Read | Priyanka chides PM for 'crying' over his insults

In a public meeting here in Belagavi district bordering Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, “Our party has decided to increase the honorarium up to Rs 15,000 for my sisters in major Anganwadis and Rs 10,000 for women in mini Anganwadis. The honorarium of the ASHA workers will be hiked to Rs 8,000 and those working for the mid-day meals will get Rs 5,000.”

Vadra also promised to give Rs three lakh to the workers of main Anganwadis on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of death due to accident and Rs two lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis.

She slammed the BJP government for its "lies and deception", saying it "ruled the state in such a bad way that it got the tag of 40 per cent commission government". Karnataka votes on May 10, with results slated to be declared on May 13.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi
Belagavi
Anganwadi workers
Anganwadi
Asha workers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

 