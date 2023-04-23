Massive crowds join Rahul's road show in Karnataka

Massive crowds join Rahul Gandhi on his road show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and several other party leaders and workers accompanied Gandhi on the road show

PTI
PTI, Vijayapura (K'taka),
  • Apr 23 2023, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 19:00 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday held a massive road show here, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd that had lined up on both sides of the route.

Standing on top of a specially designed vehicle, Gandhi constantly waved at the people gathered in the streets and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Rahul, Rahul' slogans and shouting loud cheers.

Also Read | BJP never won majority on its own; Win or loss, Congress always had better vote share

He began the road show after garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. People holding Congress flags moved along as the vehicle carrying Gandhi and other Congress leaders passed through the streets from Shivaji Circle and Kanakadasa Circle, amid the sound of drum beats.

Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and several other party leaders and workers accompanied Gandhi on the road show. Gandhi, earlier today began his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Kudala Sangama, where he offered obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Basava Jayanti today.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress 
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Art from above

Art from above

The wild cast of Bori

The wild cast of Bori

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

India's ultra movement

India's ultra movement

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

 