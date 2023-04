PM Modi, Shah, Yogi among star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several union ministers are the BJP star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections.

The list comprising 40 star campaigners including Union ministers include Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included in the list released here.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.

Union Ministers from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagavanth Khuba and A Narayanasway are found place. Senior leader Arvinda Limbavali, who was denied ticket, senior Scheduled Tribe leader B Sriramulu, BJP fire brand Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, RSS leader and Karnataka BJP General Secretary (Organisation) G V Rajesh, and film stars Jaggesh, also Rajya Sabha member, Shruthi and Thara Anuradha are also on the list.

Former Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore, who had expressed unhappiness over denial of BJP ticket to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, also on the list.

Minister and senior Dalit leader Govind Karjol, Vokkaliga leader R Ashok, backward class leader Kota Srinivasa Poojari also found place in star campaigner list.

Former police officer and Karnataka election co-incharge K Annamalai, National General Secretaries Arun Singh and C T Ravi also in the list.