PM Modi's Mysuru roadshow to showcase tradition, cultural ethos of region

PM's Mysuru roadshow to be a Dasara procession replica

Over 1 lakh people are expected to witness the roadshow

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 28 2023, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 13:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Six months prior to Dasara, the people of Mysuru are likely to witness its prototype on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday evening at 5.30 pm, is likely to be a replica of a mini Dasara procession showcasing the tradition and culture of the Mysuru region. 

Former minister S A Ramadass who is in charge of the roadshow informed this at a press meet on Friday. 

He informed that PM Modi will arrive at the helipad at the Oval ground near Crafford Hall. He will travel in a closed vehicle via MUDA Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Road and reach Gun house circle. At Gun House Circle, he will be welcomed traditionally with 'poorna kumbha' and over 30 folk art cultural troupes including 100 member team of Nagaswara. He will be presented with 'Mysore vilyedele' (betel leaves) and other specialities of Mysuru. At a few junctions, over 30,000 men and women dressed up with traditional attires of the Mysuru region will welcome him. Also, the entire stretch of his road show of over 4 km will be designed with arches portraying the concept of 'Man of Vision-Modi Nadedu Banda Daari', depicting the life history of PM Modi and his contributions. 

Ramdass added that the roadshow which will begin at the Gun House Circle at the South gate of Mysuru Palace will proceed via Sanskrit Paata Shaala, Mysuru city corporation office, City bus stand, KR Circle, Sayyaji Rao road, Ayurveda Circle, and conclude at Millenium circle. 

Over 1 lakh people are expected to witness the roadshow. Seating arrangements will be made for senior citizens at a few junctions. A meeting was held with the Police commissioner on Friday for necessary arrangements. 

MP Pratap Simha said that PM Modi will not speak during the roadshow. He will be addressing a public gathering in Nanjangud on April 6. 

