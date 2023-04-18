Ramadass welcome to Cong, says Siddaramaiah

Ramadass welcome to Cong, says Siddaramaiah

BJP is facing setback after it neglected senior leaders such as Jagadish Shettar, Siddaramaiah said

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 18 2023, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 07:16 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that ticket-reject BJP MLA S A Ramdass was welcome to join Congress if the latter accepts the party principles.

“BJP is facing setback after it neglected senior leaders such as Jagadish Shettar, Lakshman Savadi and others. It refused tickets though there were no allegations against them. The BJP is in the vicious hold of its national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh,” Siddaramaiah said. He was speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday.

He said that several BJP leaders had already joined Congress and Ramadass too would be inducted if he accepts the party principles.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress 

