Support BJP for development, reservations: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday urged citizens to vote the BJP to power to if they want development schemes and reservation benefits to continue.

Making a case for the BJP in video statement, Bommai also slammed Congress’ poll guarantees of free 10 kg rice, 200 units of power and Rs 2,000 per month to women.

"Out of five years, BJP got only three years. Over one year went in managing Covid, which we did effectively under BS Yediyurappa...that's when the double-engine journey started. We've worked to bring the state back on the right economic track," Bommai said.

Listing out the BJP government's schemes - scholarships to farmers' children, hiking social security pensions, doubling of crop loss compensation, self-entrepreneurship for women and youth among others - Bommai said the previous Congress government gave five years of bad administration.

Bommai insisted that people will not trust Congress' promise of 10 kg free rice. "It was 10 kg per person in 2013. It was reduced to 5 kg in 2014. Again, closer to the (2018) election, it was increased by 2 kg. How can people trust you?" Bommai asked Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Congress' promise of free power up to 200 units will need Rs 10,000 crore annually, Bommai said. "People consume only 75 units!" he said. "And from where will you give Rs 2,000 to women? Did you did it in Chattisgarh and Rajasthan? It'll require Rs 24,000 crore. Which scheme will you cut to fund this?"

Bommai said Congress is accusing BJP of being anti-Lingayat as "they know nothing is working for them". The Congress could not make even one Lingayat CM in 50 years, he charged. "There was Veerendra Patil who got thrown out while Rajashekhar Murthy was cheated. You (Congress) tried to divide the Lingayat faith," he said.

"And, now that we've hiked reservation for Vokkaligas and Lingayats, you say you'll stop it. Will you give their reservation to someone else? State your stand clearly," Bommai said, accusing Congress of not clearing files branded as JiLeBi (GLB) - Gowda, Lingayat and Brahmin.

Bommai said his government took "revolutionary" decisions on "long-pending" reservation issues - increase in SC/ST quota, internal quotas for SCs and hiking reservation for Vokkaligas and Lingayats. "What Congress couldn't do we did," he said.

"So, I want to tell people, don't fall for lies. The double-engine government is there, Modi's support is there," he said, referring to the union government funding development programmes in the state. "If you want all this to continue, and if you want reservation to continue, you must completely support BJP."