Key takeaways from Manipur Assembly election results 2022

-- Counting of votes polled in the Manipur assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

-- According to ECI, BJP leading in 20 seats, Congress in 3, NPP in 8 constituencies in initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

-- BJP's Biren Singh leading by a huge margin of over 16,000 against Congress rival in Heingang. Former CM and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh ahead by a margin of 1,580 votes against BJP's L Basanta Singh in Thoubal seat.