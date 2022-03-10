Key takeaways from Manipur Assembly election results 2022

Key takeaways from Manipur Assembly poll results 2022

According to ECI, BJP is leading in 19 seats, NPEP in 9 and Congress in 3 constituencies so far

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 11:37 ist
Credit: DH Creative

-- Counting of votes polled in the Manipur assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

-- According to ECI, BJP leading in 20 seats, Congress in 3, NPP in 8 constituencies in initial rounds  of counting of votes in Manipur.   

-- BJP's Biren Singh leading by a huge margin of over 16,000 against Congress rival in  Heingang. Former CM and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh ahead by a margin of 1,580 votes against BJP's L Basanta Singh in Thoubal seat. 

India News
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress
N Biren Singh

