Lone TMC MLA, ex-Congress legislator joins BJP in Manipur

The ruling BJP in Manipur got another boost ahead of Assembly elections as the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and a former Congress MLA joined the saffron party on Thursday after they were promised party tickets.

Tongbram Robindro Singh, who was elected in 2017 from Thanga constituency as a TMC candidate and former MLA Yengkhom Surchandra Singh, who contested in Kakching constituency joined BJP on Thursday in the presence of senior leaders of the party.

President of BJP's state unit, A. Sharada Devi, while welcoming the two leaders said their joining reflected people's faith in the party and the works done in Manipur since it formed its first government in 2017.

The joinings come days after a Congress MLA and a prominent tribal leader, Chaltonlien Amo quit the party and joined BJP. Amo joined the party on January 10 stating that he was impressed with the development works done by BJP and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Elections for 60-member Assembly is scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats and BJP bagged 21 seats. NPP and NPF, which contested separately won four seats each. BJP managed to wrest power from Congress by taking both NPP and NPF on board and thereby formed its first government in the state. Congress' tally has come down to 17 due to defections since then. Former state president of Congress and MLA, Gobindas Konthoujam joined BJP in August last year.

BJP this time is eyeing the absolute majority on its own.

